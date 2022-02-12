Pairs attending the Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s Journey of Flavour Tour on Valentine’s Day will be able to pose for a photo under the well-loved clock, which has been a popular romantic meeting place for decades.

The clock had fallen into disrepair over the years, but was restored to its former glory in 2020, as part of work on the new Johnnie Walker visitor experience.

Keen couples will need to be quick, as slots will be only be available from 5pm to 9pm and will be offered on a first come first served basis.

Rob Maxwell, Head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: “We’re no strangers to hosting couples at Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

"We’ve been told we make a great location for a date, whether it’s a first or even one hundred and first.

“The Journey of Flavour has proven popular with those looking for romance, and given how iconic the Binns Clock is in the Edinburgh dating scene, we thought we’d offer something a little special to guests who book the experience this Valentine’s Day.”

The Binns clock has been a romantic meeting point for Edinburgh couples since it was installed in 1960.

Over the years, it has served as the ultimate meet cute location for hundreds of love stories.

The Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky experience centre on Princes Street opened in September last year.

Visitors to Johnnie Walker Princes Street on Valentine's Day will be able to order specially designed sharing platters.

