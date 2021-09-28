Pumpkin picking near Edinburgh 2021: 4 patches and farms near me to visit this autumn and Halloween

In keeping with the autumnal harvest season, up to 10 million pumpkins are grown a year in the UK and etched with spooky smiles every Halloween.

With Halloween 2021 fast approaching, lots of us will be rushing to the nearest supermarket to dig out a perfectly round pumpkin to carve up and light from the inside in honour of fright night on Sunday 31 October.

Kilduff Farm have grown a record crop of 60,000 pumpkins for the harvest and Halloween season.

But after the pandemic showed us the importance of shopping locally whenever we can, why not venture out to one of the farms and pumpkin patches near Edinburgh to pick your own pumpkin this Halloween?

Here are the farms and patches where you can pick your own pumpkin in and around Edinburgh this year.

Where can I go pumpkin picking near Edinburgh?

Craigie’s Farm and Deli

Craigie's Farm is known across Scotland for its pick your own fruit and veg offering and fam shop specialising in homegrown produce.

Just a short journey from Edinburgh City Centre, Craigie’s have an annual pick your own pumpkin patch which is well worthy of a visit for those seeking the perfect pumpkin this Halloween.

Those keen to head over should book online in advance, with entry vouchers priced at £1.50 to £2 per child and £3 to £4 per adult.

Entry vouchers for a pick your own pumpkin and child-friendly little farmers package are also available for £11.

Vouchers will be exchanged for a basket and a map on arrival before staff lead you to their pumpkin patches.

To order your ticket and find out more, visit https://craigies.co.uk/.

West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, EH30 9AR

Conifox Adventure Park

Located on the outskirts of Kirkliston and roughly a 20 minute drive from Edinburgh, Conifox Adventure Park is another site providing spooky season fans with the chance to pick their own pumpkin this year.

Conifox’s Pumpkin Carving and Halloween Hunt lets the whole family enjoy the chance to pick their own pumpkin, carve it at a carving station and enjoy a halloween hunt around the adventure park grounds.

There are numerous slots available each day from Saturday 16 October right up until Sunday 31 October, with tickets for children priced at £13 and including a pumpkin, halloween hunt and adventure park entry.

Adult tickets are £6.

To find out more visit Conifox’s Pumpkin Carving & Halloween Hunt event page.

Conifox Adventure Park, Kirkliston, Edinburgh EH29 9ER

Kilduff Farm

Kilduff Farm has been inviting people to its pumpkin patch since The Patch was established at the East Lothian farm in 2018.

The farm uses the festive pumpkin harvesting season as a chance to let young and older children alike learn about pumpkins, farming and rural life.

Located between North Berwick and Haddington, Kilduff Farm is slightly more than a half an hour drive from Edinburgh but promises a wide range of pumpkins to pick and choose from.

Kilduff Farm’s Pumpkin Festival runs from 16 October to 31 October with attendees paying £6 in total for a car parking ticket – allowing a group arriving in one car to have access to The Patch full of pumpkins for up to two hours.

Visit https://www.kilduff.co.uk/ to book your car parking ticket and find out more.

Kilduff Farm, Near Athelstaneford, North Berwick, East Lothian, EH39 5BD

Balgone Estate

Another East Lothian spot for pumpkin picking, the Balgone Estate offers a range of family-friendly activities for those visiting its newly established pumpkin patch.

This Halloween you can visit the Balgone Estate to pick your own pumpkin and enjoy a Haunted Trail on the farm grounds to get in the mood for spooky season, with the trail leading families around the grounds and to the Crooked Cauldron witches lair, if they dare.

A maize maze also awaits visitors to the Balgone Estate, as well as a selection of food and drink.

Tickets are priced at £6 per car and must be booked online in advance, with groups able to select a date and time for a visit to the Balgone pumpkin patch anywhere between Saturday 15 to Sunday 31 October.

They include access to the Pumpkin Patch, Maize Maze, Spooky Trail and all catering, with visitors able to arrive any time in the hour they choose for their visit and can stay for up to three hours.

Visit https://balgoneestate.co.uk/ to find out more.

Balgone Estate, Balgone Barns, North Berwick, EH39 5NY

