See these films at Cameo’s open air screenings

Have your say

the Cameo ­Cinema is taking movies to the stunning gardens of Jupiter Artland sculpture park this summer.

The screenings over the weekend of 24-26 May include a range of films for everyone to enjoy, including a dog-friendly showing of Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs to coincide with Jupiter Artland’s Dogs Love Art Too day.

On Friday 24 May join in with The Greatest Showman Singalong.

On Saturday 25 May it’s the dog-friendly screening of Isle of Dogs.

On Sunday 26 May there’s a chance to catch Trainspotting once again, and revisit the trials and tribulations of Mark Renton and his extended group of colourful friends as he tries to “choose life” away from heroin abuse.

Screenings start 7pm with drinks at the pop up bar. Films will start around 9pm - as soon as it gets dark.

Before the film there will be entertainment in the form of garden games and a film quiz with prizes.

Book tickets at https://spotlight.picturehouses.com/outdoor/jupiterartland/