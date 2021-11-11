Visit Scotland are offering families across the country Great Days Out in Scotland tickets for a multitude of visitor attractions with up to fifty per cent discount on regular prices. Kate (6) and Roddy (9) Paulin ready for a historical discovery and lots of fun at the Scottish Mining Museum in Newtongrange, Midlothian.

The tourism body has launched the Great Days Out in Scotland scheme to encourage Scots to get out and about this winter and enjoy the many activities and days out that our country has to offer.

And if the cold weather is still off-putting, the tourism body is offering a 50 per cent discount on admissions as an incentive to support the campaign, which runs until February 18.

Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian is one business taking part in the scheme, giving visitors the chance to see more than 180 different animal species from around the world for half the usual price. The NB Distillery, in North Berwick, is also taking part as well as Highland Fling Bungee, the National Mining Museum Scotland and Iain Burnett Highland Chocolatier.

Vicki Miller, director of marketing and digital at VisitScotland, said: “The Scottish tourism and events industry needs the support of people living in Scotland. The Great Days Out in Scotland campaign will help inspire people to brighten up their winter days by taking part in a day out with family or friends at one of the many fascinating visitor attractions or experiences on offer across the country.

“The campaign, delivered in partnership with the Days Out Incentive Fund, will help generate income for this sector during the quieter months, helping to rebuild consumer confidence as well as supplement our key domestic market recovery activity.

“Tourism is a force for good, creating economic and social value in every corner of Scotland and enhancing the wellbeing of everyone who experiences it. Tourism makes Scotland richer, economically and socially, and without it, Scotland would be a much poorer place.”

Thanks to the incentive fund, which is administered by VisitScotland on behalf of the Scottish Government, around 140 businesses have received help to subsidise the cost of tickets. The scheme, for which businesses are able to apply until the end of the month, is aimed at supporting tourism recovery during the quieter winter months.

The project is part of the £25million tourism recovery programme announced by the First Minister in March 2021. The recovery proposals were developed by the Scottish Tourism Emergency Response Group in collaboration with members of the Tourism Task Force. It has been developed with input from the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions to help support the recovery of the tourism industry.

Ivan McKee, tourism minister, said: “With the loss of many international tourists this year due to the pandemic, the launch of the Great Days Out in Scotland campaign will increase local visitor numbers and provide a vital boost to Scotland’s world-class tourism attractions over the quieter winter months.

“Scotland’s tourism industry is one of the jewels of our economy and as we begin to carefully emerge and recover from the pandemic, we must work with the tourism industry to seize Scotland’s potential and build an economy for everyone by delivering greater, greener and fairer prosperity.”

For businesses taking part in the scheme, visit: www.visitscotland.com/greatdaysout

