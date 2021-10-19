When will the Christmas lights switch on in Edinburgh? When and where to see light displays in 2021

With the nights getting longer, it’s time for a festive staple: colourful Christmas light displays.

Aside from the main display on the Royal Mile, there are plenty of other dazzling displays you can catch throughout the city.

Here’s all you need to know about the Christmas lights switching on in Edinburgh and the other displays on offer in 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas at the Botanics is one of several light shows to catch around Edinburgh in the winter months. Photo: Rikard Osterlund.

When will the Christmas lights switch on in Edinburgh?

Last year’s Christmas lights switch on ceremony was cancelled due to Covid, but with the Edinburgh Christmas Markets going ahead this year, it’s looking hopeful that we might get the display once again.

Ordinarily, local choirs and musical troupes will perform along the Royal Mile as the official lights are switched on.

While there’s no official plans or details made available just yet, it usually happens towards the end of November.

The festivities will likely start around mid-afternoon and continue on into evening, with a fireworks display near sunset.

What Christmas light displays are on in Edinburgh this year?

Although plans for an official Christmas lights ceremony haven’t been made public yet, there are various other similar events that you can get stuck into.

Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas Lights will be taking place from December 11th and run all the way through until January 2nd.

Visitors can follow a festive light trail throughout the zoo, with entry slots available every 15 minutes from 4.45pm to 7.30pm each day.

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh has also put together its own Christmas display of lights. starting from November 26th.

More than a million lights are paired with festive music and sounds to guide you on your way.

Edinburgh Castle will also light up for the festive season in the annual Castle of Light display, starting on November 19th.

Light installations include the well-known red lion, Rex, returning to ring in this festive time of year.

Wherever you go in Edinburgh, shop fronts and high streets will likely be lit up for the season as well.