Almost eight years after the last episode aired, Waterloo Road has been given a greenlight for a comeback. The returning show will see familiar faces, new themes and the same old school.

Back in 2006, BBC delivered to its audience a fictionalised depiction of a struggling British school called Waterloo Road. The series not only wrestled with the realities of an underfunded and overstretched comprehensive school, but captured the coming-of-age obstacles faced by teenagers across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally filmed in Rochdale but later moved to Scotland for series 8-10, core fans will be pleased to know the new instalment will return to Greater Manchester yet again. Fans will also be reunited with much-loved members of the original line-up including a new headteacher.

The timing of the BBC school-drama’s return is important. With a new generation of state-school students feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a tanking economy, it always helps to feel represented on the small screen.

Most Popular

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: "Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.”

When is the new Waterloo Road out?

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch Waterloo Road’s class of 2023 on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 on BBC One or watch the whole series which is available on BBC iPlayer now. The first episode will premiere at 8pm with a repeat on BBC Three on Friday, January 6 at 7pm.

What is the new Waterloo Road about?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new series of Waterloo Road will incorporate themes of mental health, COVID-19, teen homelessness, LGBTQ+, racism, sexism, cost of living and more. In the first episode, a peaceful protest over a historic slave-trader turns into a school riot and the teachers and parents aim to educate while learning to listen.

Waterloo Road 2023 entire cast list

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kym Marsh stars in the new series of Waterloo Road