What time is the BAFTAs on TV? BBC start time and channel details
- The BAFTA awards will take place tonight.
- Hollywood glitz and glamour will descend on London.
- But can you watch the ceremony in the UK?
Film fans and award watchers will have had this date circled on the calendar for weeks. The 78th BAFTAs are scheduled to take place in London tonight (February 16).
Hollywood glitz and glamour will be in Royal Festival Hall for the ceremony. Conclave is the most nominated movie this year - but which films will walk away with the major prizes?
The BBC will once again be broadcasting the BAFTAs and you might be wondering how to tune in. Here’s all you need to know:
What time is the BAFTAs on TV tonight?
Announcing its schedule for this weekend, the BBC has confirmed that its coverage of the BAFTAs will start at 7pm on Sunday February 16. It is scheduled to run until 9.05pm - lasting just over two hours.
Who is hosting the BAFTAs in 2025?
David Tennant will be the host at Royal Festival Hall in London for the 2025 ceremony. You will know him from roles such as The Doctor on Doctor Who.
The night also features an exclusive show-stopping performance from Take That and a special musical moment with Jeff Goldblum.
What channel are the BAFTAs on?
The 2025 award ceremony will be live on BBC One/ One HD this year. Viewers will also be able to tune in via BBC iPlayer - so they have a few options for watching it this year.
Get the low down on the BAFTAs this year via this excellent breakdown by my colleague Benjamin Jackson. He also has the latest in the race for the Oscars.
