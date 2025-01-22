Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors has a star-studded companion show on BBC.

Uncloaked airs on BBC Two after the latest episode - and is also available in podcast form.

Celebrity guests join previous favourites to recap the latest episode.

The Traitors: Uncloaked has featured quite the stacked set of guests over the last few weeks. The BBC’s companion show - and podcast - to its blockbuster hit has become appointment viewing in itself.

Host Ed Gamble is joined by famous faces and former favourites from previous seasons of The Traitors. Collectively they dissect and recap the latest episode after it finishes and even interview the players who left the show that night. Recap the action from Wednesday (January 22)

It also features banished and murdered players discovering who The Traitors are - and other exclusive footage. Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the guests on The Traitors: Uncloaked?

Ed Gamble returns once again with "The Traitors: Uncloaked" as the new series of the popular BBC series begins in the New Year. | BBC

The ‘visualised podcast’ as it is described by host Ed Gamble has aired nine episodes on BBC Two so far. These are the famous faces who have taken part in the show so far:

Episode 1 - January 1

TV presenter Emma Willis, comedian Babatunde Aleshe and season two winner Harry were the guests for the first episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked in 2025. They joined Ed Gamble.

Episode 2 - January 2

The celebrity guest for this episode was comedian - and voice of Love Island - Iain Stirling. He was also joined by season one favourite Maddy on the sofa.

Episode 3 - January 3

Made in Chelsea star and founder of Candy Kittens, Jamie Laing was one of the guests for the episode. He was joined by media personality and model Vogue Williams - with season two traitor Ash also part of the line-up.

Episode 4 - January 8

Comedian and actor Aisling Bea was the guest who joined Ed Gamble for this episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked. You may recognise her from the show This Way Up.

Episode 5 - January 9

Fan favourite from season two - Dianne - joined Ed Gamble for this episode of Uncloaked. Comedian Nish Kumar was the celebrity guest.

Episode 6 - January 10

The show reached the halfway point with this episode, Ed Gamble was joined by a full sofa of guests. It included comedians Tom Allen and Sophie Willan as well as season two star Paul.

Episode 7 - January 15

It was quite the panel of celebrity guests for this episode including the absolute icon that is Jo Brand. As well as comedian Josh Widdicombe and series two faithful-turned-traitor Miles.

Episode 8 - January 16

Ed Gamble was joined not only by celebrity guests and a Traitors favourite for this episode, one of the dolls from the creepy mission also made its way into Uncloaked. The 2024 Strictly champion Chris McCausland and Amanda, from series one, were on the sofa.

Episode 9 - January 17

TV presenter Angela Scanlon was the celebrity guest for this episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked. While series one finalist Wilf also joined Ed Gamble.

Episode 10 - January 22

The guests for this episode was Oti Mabuse - fresh from her stint in the jungle with I’m a Celebrity - comedian Katherine Ryan and season two favourite Jaz - aka Jazatha Christe.

What time is The Traitors: Uncloaked on - and which channel?

The ‘visualised podcast’ usually airs on BBC Two following the conclusion of the latest episode - so generally at 10pm. However it will be on BBC One following the final of The Traitors on January 24.

It usually lasts for around 30 minutes and can also be watched on BBC iPlayer. If it airs a bit too late for you to watch live on a week night.

