With only a few days to go, Wireless release their line up for 2025’s festival

The current line-up for Wireless 2025 has dropped.

Headlined across all three nights by Drake, organisers have revealed ‘most’ of the line up ahead of this weekend’s event.

However, there are still some ‘TBA’ slots that could indicate secrets sets at Finsbury Park this weekend.

After months of speculation and only a few days before the start of the festival, Wireless have finally revealed their full line-up for their 2025 event.

With Drake set to headline all three days this year, and names such as Boy Better Know, Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Summer Walker having all been confirmed previously, many had been left wondering if that was it. However, a message sent out on Monday afternoon (July 7, 2025) revealed a number of names set to join the aforementioned artists at Finsbury Park this weekend.

Expect performances from BigXThaPlug, Nemzzz, Leon Thomas, Popcaan, and Masicka, while several times ‘TBA’ does feature on the day splits – so could Wireless have at least two unexpected surprises up their sleeve this year?

Here’s your full list of acts confirmed to be performing this weekend and if tickets are still available for the festival.

Wireless 2025 - full line up of acts

BigXThaPlug is among the new names confirmed to be performing at this year's Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park after months of speculation. | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Information correct as of writing:

Friday July 11 2025

Drake

Partynextdoor

Summer Walker

Leon Thomas

KWN

Odeal

Roy Woods

Sailorr

TBA

Nippa

Kamilla Rose

Saturday July 12 2025

Manchester's rising drill artist Nemzzz was a long-standing rumour as a performer at Wireless - and has been confirmed to play on Saturday’s bill | AFP via Getty Images

Drake

Boy Better Known

TBA

BigXThaPlug

Lancey Foux

Nemzzz

Fimiguerrero

Sahbabii

Len

Chy Cartier

YT

Kenny Allstar

Sunday July 13 2025

Drake

Burna Boy

Vybz Kartel

Popcaan

Spice

Masicka

Uncle Waffles

Darkoo

Odumodublvck

Skeete

Izzy Bossy

Are there still tickets to attend Wireless 2025?

There are indeed - a limited number of tickets were released yesterday (July 7 2025) and are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster until the final release sell out.

What do you think of this year’s line-up for Wireless 2025? Let us know who you’re looking forward to seeing by leaving a comment down below.