Paramount Plus has released a brand new teaser for Yellowstone season five.

While not much is revealed in the trailer, fans were pleased to see that the show would be returning for another season soon after the explosive season four conclusion.

So, when is Yellowstone season five set to premier?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including a full list of, returning and new, characters.

When is Yellowstone season five coming out?

It has been confirmed season five will be split into two seven-episode mini seasons.

The fifth season will kick off with a two-hour premiere event on November 13 and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

How can I watch Yellowstone in the UK?

Yellowstone has previously aired on the Paramount Network and My5.

However, fans can catch up on the show from the beginning on the brand new streaming service Paramount Plus, which launched in the UK on 22 June 2022.

Paramount Plus currently costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year for customers in the UK.

If you are not quite ready to commit to a paid membership, potential customers in the UK and Ireland can currently get a free seven-day trial.

Additionally, Sky Cinema customers on Sky platforms can get access to Paramount Plus with no additional cost.

Will there be a Yellowstone season six?

Paramount has yet to confirm whether or not the fifth season of the show will be the last but given the show’s stark rise in popularity following season four it is likely that it will be renewed for season six.

Full cast of Yellowstone season five

All the main characters in the show will be returning with the exception of Garrett, who died in season four.

Here’s a full list of confirmed, new and returning, characters:

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater

Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins

Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner

New characters include:

Kathryn Kelly as a vet technician

Kai Caster as a cowboy named Rowdy

Will there be a spin-off for Yellowstone?

It was confirmed earlier this year that the popular western drama would be getting a prequel series called 1923, which will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Paramount Plus confirmed the story will follow an earlier generation of Duttons against the backdrop of the Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.

A spokesperson for the streaming service said in a statement: “The next story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Who is Kevin Costner?

Kevin Costner is an american actor who stars as the protagonist, John Dutton, in Yellowstone.

Costner rose to prominence with his starring roles in The Untouchables and No Way Out (1987).

He then starred in Bull Durham (1988), Field of Dreams (1989), and Dances with Wolves (1990), for which he won two Academy Awards.

Costner is possibly best known for starring in The Bodyguard (1992) alongside Whitney Houston in her acting debut. The film went on to become the second highest-grossing film of 1992, and at the time it was the tenth highest-grossing movie of all time.