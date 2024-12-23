Charity launches appeal to provide healthy meals to hundreds of people in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Empty Kitchens Full Hearts is launching its winter appeal, so it can provide 1,200 people in Edinburgh who are living in poverty with healthy meals in 2025.

The charity turns surplus food into healthy meals, which are cooked, packed and distributed across the city to people in need.

Since April 2020, Empty Kitchens Full Hearts has provided more than 2 million meals to people in need across Edinburgh. This milestone is a testament to so many local people coming together to help people in need; but also paints a sobering picture of the levels of poverty and food insecurity in Edinburgh. An estimated 17% of people in Edinburgh were living in poverty in 2023, including 20% of children (End Poverty in Edinburgh, Annual Progress Report 2024).

In 2024, the charity supported more than 1,100 people with nutritious meals and wellbeing calls. All the meals are cooked, packed and delivered with care by more than 300 local volunteers.

Empty Kitchens Full Hearts kitchen team preparing meals for deliveries across Edinburgh

Living in poverty and food insecurity is extremely stressful and isolating, so the charity keeps in regular contact with the people they support. Through ongoing wellbeing calls, their dedicated team provides people with a friendly chat and signposting to further support, tailored to people’s real needs.

Janet Jones, head of business and finance at Empty Kitchens Full Hearts, said: “Living on low income is tough at any time of the year but it’s particularly hard over the cold winter months. We recently supported James who had been sleeping rough so was in a bad way healthwise, and dealing with past trauma and addiction.

"We connected James with one of our partner hubs where he could get a hot meal twice a week, and provided meal packs to the hostel he was living in. I was moved by James saying he hadn’t received kindness in a long time, and by his strength and courage to get his life back on track.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Empty Kitchens Full Hearts wants to support 1,200 people living in poverty and food insecurity across Edinburgh. To make this happen, they are asking for donations to their winter fundraising appeal. It costs £15 to support a local person in need with meals and wellbeing support for a week - less than the cost of a takeaway coffee over a week.

Sarah Hutchison, the charity's fundraising officer, said: “It’s incredible seeing how many people in Edinburgh have come together to support Empty Kitchens Full Hearts over the years. We are so grateful for any donations people can make at this time of the year. Access to healthy food is a basic human right, and something that no person should have to go without.”

An elderly person who recently accessed meal support from Empty Kitchens Full Hearts said: “I always look forward to my meal pack... Through the most difficult times, I have taken comfort in knowing that Empty Kitchens Full Hearts is supporting me. I have not been forgotten.”

To donate to the Empty Kitchens Full Hearts winter appeal, please go to: https://emptykitchens.enthuse.com/cf/60a1/fundraiser#!/