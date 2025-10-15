Moreish TV Couple Craig and Debbz Stephens Claim They Know How To Keep Music Fans Entertained With Moreish Music Show After Hearing MTV Music Channel To End in December

Moreish TV Stars Craig and Debbz To Bring Moreish Music Show in to Replace MTV Music Shows

Moreish Music Show has aired before and was created to replace Top Of The Pops which aired a lot of the new releases and current chart hits but also music from the past and it was very popular when it was on especially a Saturday early evening if you were getting ready to go out

The new Moreish Music Show format will see brand new episodes as the TV and music couple have already discussed new ideas including interviews and live performance from some really popular bands and know how to promote tour dates and more the couple are also looking at advertising alongside some brand names to help make the show even bigger than it already is.

Craig and Debbz already have a new 2Moreish music track released titled Get Up Stand Up which created waves in the USA, Canada, Australia, NZ and Europe until they broke into Japan with their new Dance music track so it seems Craig and Debbz Stephens really know how to promote new music and their shows especially after their successful continued show Moreish TV.

Craig said ' I was really shocked but also really annoyed that MTV music channels were announcing their closure of it's channels and those whom grew up watching MTV from Dire Straits to Buggles or MTV Unplugged with groups like Nirvana it's a shame as real music fans are being robbed as the MTV channel is now focusing on Reality TV Shows so that's where we fit in as we can turn this around and bring the Moreish Music Show to everyone and it will be great to watch'.

Debbz said 'MTV back in the day would support independent artists but for a while that has no longer been the case and it's a real shame as these artists work hard at writing and creating new music and should never be forgotten about as even Spotify fail to push independent artists as if it's run by the big labels such as Sony and Universal, we can now safely guess there is a change coming so watch this space'

Created by Black and Blonde Productions and Moreish TV the Moreish Music Show is set to return with a special show with an announcement on this as the excitement starts to build.