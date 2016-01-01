Edinburgh Evening News

Search

Edinburgh soldier facing murder charge following Iraq ‘mercy killing’

Edinburgh 5

Sturgeon: Indyref2 if Westminster opts for ‘hard Brexit’

The Scottish Government will call a second independence referendum if the UK opts for a so-called “hard Brexit”, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.

Politics 320
A drug warning has been released. Picture; stock image

Police issue drug warning after death of 16-year-old at party

Edinburgh

Nicola Sturgeon pledges support for the most vulnerable

Nicola Sturgeon said yesterday that her belief that Scotland will become independent is stronger than ever as she urged the country to unite behind her vision of an inclusive nation.

Politics 113
A new loophole has been revealed which could cancel the contract early. Picture Michael Gillen

Abellio could lose Scotrail contract if service worsens

News 10

Teenager dies after house party in Newtongrange

News 5

St James to close its doors for the last time tomorrow

Edinburgh 19

Woman arrested after attempted murder of on-duty police officers

Edinburgh 2
Heavy rain
12c
8c
Picture: Jon Savage

‘Beer club’ set to launch in Portobello

News 5
Nicola Sturgeon speaking at the SNP conference yesterday.

Nicola Sturgeon announces envoys to boost trade with Europe

Politics 143

Brian Monteith: Blame the deficit as we take a pounding

Brian Monteith
Brian Monteith
CTA
Dundee striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui holds off Hearts defender Alim Ozturk

Hearts 2-0 Dundee: Johnsen's first goal seals victory

Hearts 18
Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley looks bemused as referee Stephen Finnie flashes the red card at him following a clash with Raith Rovers' Bobby Barr

Raith Rovers 0 Hibs 0: Bartley sees red as Hibs held to draw

Hibs 85
Sam Nicholson has been a key player for Hearts this term

Hearts star Sam Nicholson ruled out for three months

Hearts 26
Andy Murray shows off the Shanghai Masters trophy

Andy Murray clinches his third Shanghai Masters title

More Sport

Hibs boss takes players on night out after slamming display

Hibs 26

Hearts’ Jamie Walker eyeing a Scotland call-up

Hearts

Darren McGregor craves goal to kick-start Hibs’ season

Hibs 4

Jamie Walker: Hearts have yet to hit top gear

Hearts
Balernos Nina Nesbitt launches her new EP on Monday. Picture: Contributed

Interview: Nina Nesbitt on anxiety, songwriting and fans

Edinburgh
Craigmillar Castle

Craigmillar Castle listed among top attractions by New York Times

Craigmillar 8