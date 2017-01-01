Football

Search
Football

New Hearts defenders Hughes and Sowah reveal why they signed

Hearts 9
Aaron Hughes has signed until the end of the season

Hearts complete signings of Aaron Hughes and Lennard Sowah

Hearts 29
Hearts have offered Aaron Hughes a short-term deal while the club hope to sign his Northern Ireland team-mate Niall McGinn, right, on a pre-contract agreement

Hearts boss Ian Cathro: We need two new players at least

Hearts 24
Lennox Lewis

Sunshine on Lennox: Lennox Lewis praises Hibs’ Scottish Cup win

Edinburgh 19

Jason Cummings: Hibs’ quality can help me beat goals tally

Hibs 2

Alim Ozturk leaves Hearts for Turkish club Boluspor

Hearts 18

Hearts offer short-term contract to defender Aaron Hughes

Hearts 12

Lothian striker Jamie Devlin is scourge of old club Tynie again

Lower Leagues
Marvin Bartley played a key role in breaking up Dundee Uniteds play. Picture: Neil Hanna

Michael Weir: New faces boost Hibs but spoilers like Bartley vital

Hibs 3
Aaron Hughes has signed a deal with Hearts until the end of the season. Pic: Hearts FC

New Hearts defenders Hughes and Sowah reveal why they signed

Hearts 9
Aaron Hughes has signed until the end of the season

Hearts complete signings of Aaron Hughes and Lennard Sowah

Hearts 29
Hearts have offered Aaron Hughes a short-term deal while the club hope to sign his Northern Ireland team-mate Niall McGinn, right, on a pre-contract agreement

Hearts boss Ian Cathro: We need two new players at least

Hearts 24
Alim Ozturk has left Hearts and joined Boluspor on an 18-month deal

Alim Ozturk leaves Hearts for Turkish club Boluspor

Hearts 18
Aaron Hughes has won 104 caps for Northern Ireland

Hearts offer short-term contract to defender Aaron Hughes

Hearts 12
Tommy Walkers amazing energy was a feature of the game although Fred Warren scored for Hearts

Maroon Memories: Tommy Walker ‘a smiling, muddy imp’

Hearts 2
Ian Cathro roars on his team against Dundee. He says the 3-2 defeat from 2-0 in front taught him a great deal

Ian Cathro welcomes the big calls he faces as Hearts boss

Hearts 20

Hearts’ Arnaud Djoum excited by Africa Cup of Nations call-up

Hearts 4

SFA could benefit from Ann Budge influence – Robbie Neilson

Hearts 7

Hearts' Arnaud Djoum in Cameroon squad for African Cup of Nations

Hearts 7
Lennox Lewis

Sunshine on Lennox: Lennox Lewis praises Hibs’ Scottish Cup win

Edinburgh 19
Jason Cummings scored twice for Hibs against Dundee United on Friday night. Pic: Neil Hanna

Jason Cummings: Hibs’ quality can help me beat goals tally

Hibs 2
Marvin Bartley played a key role in breaking up Dundee Uniteds play. Picture: Neil Hanna

Michael Weir: New faces boost Hibs but spoilers like Bartley vital

Hibs 3
Jason Cummings celebrates in front of home fans after scoring the second goal. Picture: Neil Hanna

Lennon hails Hibs’ demolition of United as ‘best I’ve seen’

Hibs 49

Hibs 3, Dundee United 0: Leaders storm four points clear

Hibs 19

Hibs v Dundee Utd preview: Humphrey handed debut

Hibs 7

Neil Lennon: My Hibs players will revel in big-game cauldron

Hibs 29

I couldn’t turn down Lennon – Hibs new boy Chris Humphrey

Hibs 5
Josh Walker scored for Aberdeen against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Cup back in 2008

New boy Josh Walker feels right at home with Edinburgh City

Edinburgh City
Lothian Thistle HV's Jamie Devlin

Lothian striker Jamie Devlin is scourge of old club Tynie again

Lower Leagues
Keith Murray scored twice for Spartans

Lowland League round-up: Keith Murray returns to haunt Preston

Lower Leagues
Bo'ness player Will Snowdon misses from the penalty spot

Defeat by leaders Kelty ‘sums up season’ for Bo’ness

Lower Leagues
Newtongrange star and Broughty Athletic battled out a 1-1 draw

Newtongrange Star boss McLeish left frustrated by draw

Lower Leagues