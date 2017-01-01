Football

Football

Falkirk 1, Hibs 2: Commons thunderbolt gets Hibs back on the winning track

Hibs 35
Chris Humphrey has signed for Hibs until the end of the season. Picture: Hibernian FC

Hibs confirm signing of winger Chris Humphrey from Preston

Hibs 11
Tony Watt has scored just one goal in 17 appearances for Hearts

Hearts to cut short Charlton striker Tony Watt’s loan deal

Hearts 20
Jonny Hayes celebrates scoring for Aberdeen

Hearts 0, Aberdeen 1: Jambos drop six points behind Dons

Hearts 48

Hibs told to get used to being Championship’s big scalp

Hibs 4

Ian Cathro too busy with Real and Barca to bond with Boyd

Hearts 14

What does injury blow mean for Callum Paterson and Hearts?

Hearts 13

New year will surely mean new faces at Hearts

Hearts 13
Lewis Stevenson is expecting another tight clash when Hibs travel to take on Falkirk this afternoon

Let’s make 2017 another year to remember at Hibs – Stevenson

Hibs 1
Alex Young scored a hat-trick for Hearts

Maroon Memories: Hibs suffer a 5-1 on New Year’s Day

Hearts 2
Liam Smith, left, will deputise for Callum Paterson, right, for tonight's match against Aberdeen. Pic: SNS

Liam Smith comes right back into the fray for Hearts

Hearts 11

Ian Cathro takes positives from tough start at Hearts

Hearts 30

Prince Buaben earns himself new future at Hearts

Hearts 26

Hearts’ Callum Paterson ruled out for up to ten months by injury

Hearts 76

Hearts 2016 review: Planes, pains and also deals ...

Hearts 2
Hibs kid Scott Martin battles with former Easter Road midfielder Tom Taiwo in today's game against Falkikr

Falkirk 1, Hibs 2: Commons thunderbolt gets Hibs back on the winning track

Hibs 35
Chris Humphrey has signed for Hibs until the end of the season. Picture: Hibernian FC

Hibs confirm signing of winger Chris Humphrey from Preston

Hibs 11
Raith Rovers, who took the lead last Saturday through Jean-Yves M'Voto, were delighted to earn a point at Easter Road

Hibs told to get used to being Championship’s big scalp

Hibs 4
Lewis Stevenson is expecting another tight clash when Hibs travel to take on Falkirk this afternoon

Let’s make 2017 another year to remember at Hibs – Stevenson

Hibs 1

Hibee History: Hearts hammered on New Year’s Day

Hibs 4

Hibs strikers backed to rekindle scoring form

Hibs 31

Scott Martin thanks Forfar veterans for Hibs first-team push

Hibs 1

Hibs take Sunderland left-back Tommy Robson on trial

Hibs 12
Jordyn Sheerin knows Berwick Rangers need three points tomorrow

Edinburgh City rise no surprise to Berwick striker Sheerin

Edinburgh City
Gary Jardines men have climbed the League 2 table after a poor start. Pic: SNS

Mid-term report: Edinburgh City slicker after slow start

Edinburgh City
Jack Hay has been a regular scorer since joining Spartans

Spartans’ Jack Hay out to break his derby jinx against Whitehill

Lower Leagues 1
Musselburgh Young Stars 19s had custodian McArthur, centre back, to thank after chucking away a lead

Youths: Keeper saves – and wins – the day for Musselburgh Young Stars 19s

Lower Leagues
Edinburgh City 17s blew their opponents away with a blistering performance at Forrester High School

Youths round-up: Seven-up City provide some festive fizz

Lower Leagues
The switch is great news for Bonnyrigg Rose. Pic: Robert Perry

Tynecastle to host Bonnyrigg Rose v Hibs Scottish Cup clash

Hibs 17