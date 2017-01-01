Football

Hearts deal for Esmael Goncalves almost done, says Anorthosis chief

Hearts scorers Malaury Martin, left, and Bjorn Johnsen celebrate at Tynecastle

Hearts boss Ian Cathro keen to snatch cup from Hibs’ grasp

Stills from a documentary on Hibs in 1999 show kit man Jim McCafferty laying out the shirts before a match.

Prosecutors given evidence on ex-Celtic kit man Jim McCafferty

Dylan McGeouch has been suffering a tight calf

Dylan McGeouch in line for Hibs return against Queens

Hearts 4, Raith 2 (aet): Jam Tarts set up Hibs clash

Stephen Dobbie: Hibs’ Jason Cummings can follow my path

Hearts closing in on two new signings, says Ian Cathro

Hearts have two bids rejected for striker Esmael Goncalves

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano was relieved to avoid a broken rib

Relief for Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano over rib injury

Sam Nicholson will be back in Hearts' squad to face Raith

Sam Nicholson back in Hearts' squad after four months out

Anorthosis Famagusta president Andreas Panteli

Hearts scorers Malaury Martin, left, and Bjorn Johnsen celebrate at Tynecastle

Rory Currie, centre, is congratulated on scoring his first senior goal for Hearts

Ian Cathro is aiming to have balance across his Hearts squad. Pic: SNS

Esmael Goncalves, with Jamie Walker, during a league game in 2013. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

Sam Nicholson will be back in Hearts' squad to face Raith

Malaury Martin wants to win trophies with Hearts

Hearts boss Ian Cathro explains ‘cringeworthy’ TV interview

Andraz Struna plots way back into Slovenia squad with Hearts

Exclusive: Hearts new boy Andraz Struna reveals nine-month hell

Maroon Memories: Tommy Walker helps to inspire an eightsome reel

Dylan McGeouch has been suffering a tight calf

Jason Cummings has scored 12 league goals this term despite being forced to sit out a large part of the campaign before the new year

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano was relieved to avoid a broken rib

Oli Shaw scored a late free-kick to clinch the three points

Oli Shaw bags double as Hibs Under-20s go four points clear

Jordon Forster: I won’t be leaving Hibs this time around

Tynecastle return would hold no fears for Hibs ace Keatings

Hibs boss Neil Lennon wary of in-form Queen of the South

Hibs may dip into transfer market for a new goalkeeper

Grant Adam brings down Ian McFarland

Edinburgh City pay penalty as clinical Forfar make no mistake

Danny Denholm is still friends with many of the City squad

Former Citizen Denholm sure Edinburgh City will survive

Edinburgh City have enjoyed countless tussles with Spartans at Ainslie Park. Now they hope to groundshare with their rivals

Edinburgh City approach Spartans over Ainslie Park groundshare

Edinburgh City 16s pulled away from their opponents with a strong second-half show at Forrester High School

Youths round-up: Edinburgh City 16s rack up magnificent seven

Edinburgh South Vics

Amateur round-up: Vics sniff out last-gasp cup victory

Alan Brown struck late on for Spartans

Spartans’ semi-final winner straight off training ground

