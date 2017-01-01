Football

Bonnyrigg Rose 1-8 Hibs: Rose wilt under onslaught from the Hibees

Hibs 44
Bonnyrigg players arrive at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

The big day arrives for Bonnyrigg Rose

Tynecastle ‘can be place to kick-off another Hibs adventure’

Hibs 8

Bonnyrigg Rose won’t abandon their principles against Hibs

Bonnyrigg Rose

Fraser Fyvie focused on next target – not basking in Hibs cup glory

Hibs 8
Leeanne Dempster is pictured with the Commemorative Cup, which recognises winners of the Scottish Cup

Hibs chief Dempster hits back at Rudi Skacel “refugee” claim

Hibs 132
Aaron Hughes has signed a six-month deal and wants to make an impact

Aaron Hughes eager to lift his first trophy at Hearts

Hearts 2
Sam Nicholson has been joining in Hearts training

Hearts midfielder Sam Nicholson nears return to action

Hearts 10

John Souttar: Experienced heads will rule new-look Hearts

Hearts 6
Robbie Muirhead is leaving Hearts for MK Dons

Robbie Muirhead leaves Hearts for MK Dons

Hearts 28

Rudi Skacel ready for emotional last encounter with Hearts

Hearts 16

Rudi Skacel: Hibs fans’ abuse drove me to make ‘5-1’ gesture

Hearts 102

Eight things you should know about Hearts new boy Andraz Struna

Hearts 9

Hearts sign Slovenian international right-back Andraz Struna

Hearts 53
Andrew Shinnie (centre) is congratulated by Chris Humphrey and Grant Holt on his opening goal against Bonnyrigg Rose at Tynecastle

Fraser Fyvie in action for Hibs

Fraser Fyvie is one of the select number of players who have won both the FA Cup and Scottish Cup. Pic: SNS

Hibee History: Riordan double downs battling Dunfermline

Hibs 1

Hibs’ Scottish Youth Cup tie postponed due to illness

Hibs 2

Neil Lennon calls on Hibs to repeat last year’s Scottish Cup glory

Hibs 3
Danny Denholm is still friends with many of the City squad

Former Citizen Denholm sure Edinburgh City will survive

Edinburgh City
Edinburgh City have enjoyed countless tussles with Spartans at Ainslie Park. Now they hope to groundshare with their rivals

Edinburgh City approach Spartans over Ainslie Park groundshare

Edinburgh City
Andrew Stobie and Gary Jardine show off their awards

Edinburgh City secure ‘double double’ of League Two awards

Edinburgh City
Currie Star 14s were repaid for their never-say-die attitude at Forrester High School

Youths: Last-gasp Currie Star 14s salvage point against Salvesen

Lower Leagues
Todd Lumsden wants to instill a winning mentality. Pic: TSPL

Todd Lumsden: Linlithgow can’t afford to give Vics a sniff

Lower Leagues
Tommy Crease in red for Hawick Royal Albert tries to get past a Heriot-Watt player

Praise nice but Heriot-Watt boss dismisses any title bid

Lower Leagues
David Greenhill

David Greenhill aims to repay Spartans with place in final

Lower Leagues