Hearts boss to repeat high pressing game at Motherwell

Several fans were unable to gain entrance to Wednesday's match despite having tickets. Picture: PA

Hearts apologise to Rangers fans over ticket fiasco

Hearts' last away victory came against Motherwell in September. Pic: SNS

Motherwell v Hearts: Team news and match preview

Arnaud Djoum, right, in action against Ghana

Hearts’ Arnaud Djoum helps Cameroon reach AFCON final

Hibs’ Paul Hanlon set for surgery to cure pelvic problem

Hibs v Ayr: Team news and match preview

Hibs boss Neil Lennon wins manager of month award

Hearts’ John Souttar facing six months out due to Achilles op

Tasos Avlonitis last taste of competitive football before he played for Hearts against Rangers in midweek was in May

Thrashing Rangers perfect Hearts start for Tasos Avlonitis

Chris Humphrey, right, in training with Marvin Bartley, centre, and Andrew Shinnie

Chris Humphrey: Hearts can wait – points come first

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro

Several fans were unable to gain entrance to Wednesday's match despite having tickets. Picture: PA

Hearts' last away victory came against Motherwell in September. Pic: SNS

Arnaud Djoum, right, in action against Ghana

Hearts John Souttar is comforted by his team-mates after rupturing his Achilles tendon against Celtic. Pic: SNS

Tasos Avlonitis last taste of competitive football before he played for Hearts against Rangers in midweek was in May

Jamie Walker was in top form as Hearts crushed Rangers 4-1.

Jamie Walker: Hearts could easily have scored six against Rangers

Ian Cathro: Jamie Walker is a massive part of my Hearts

Cathro’s Hearts gave him everything he needed – and more

Hearts 4, Rangers 1: Cathro’s men produce stunning victory

Hearts to play Dundee United in Sean Dillon testimonial

Paul Hanlon suffered a setback following a cortisone injection

Marvin Bartley was wrongly dismissed the last time Hibs met Ayr at Easter Road. Pic: SNS

Neil Lennon had an 100% win rate with Hibs in January. Pic: SNS

Chris Humphrey, right, in training with Marvin Bartley, centre, and Andrew Shinnie

Kevin Thomson focused on coaching – but he misses Hibs buzz

Hibs should aim for a double, says former skipper Thomson

Anthony Stokes handed two-year suspended sentence for assault

Tam McManus: Hibs are about to storm away with title

Lewis Allan

Gary Jardine delighted to finally get Hibs kid to Edinburgh City

Jamie Devlin, right

East of Scotland: Lothian Thistle can’t afford any more slip-ups

Ross Allum celebrates scoring against East Stirlingshire on his Spartans debut

Edinburgh City to Spartans is not a step down – Ross Allum

Hutchison Vale 14s produced a performance full of inventive attacking play at Meadowbank

Youths round-up: Hutchie Vale 14s ease into cup final

