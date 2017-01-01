Football

Search
Football

Africa Cup of Nations glory for Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

Hearts 11
Alexandros Tziolis is already a firm favourite among the Hearts support. Picture: SNS

Besotted Hearts fans create song for Alexandros Tziolis

Hearts 2
Jason Cummings stepped off the bench to haul Hibs level after Ayr had taken a shock early lead at Easter Road.

Hibs 1-1 Ayr United: Super sub Cummings rescues a vital point for Hibs

Hibs 61
Carl McHugh was red carded for this challenge on Hearts' Don Cowie at Fir Park

Motherwell 0-3 Hearts: Tziolis and Goncalves strike for rampant Hearts

Hearts 71

Ian Cathro: Scotland call for Hearts’ Jamie Walker is inevitable

Hearts 8

Darren McGregor: Hibs can’t afford any prima donnas

Hibs 9

How Hearts plucked Alex Tziolis from a Greek tragedy

Hearts 6

Amateurs: Vittoria Group serve victory on a plate

Lower Leagues
Garry OConnor headed home the first goal

Hibee History: Season hat-trick against Rangers

Hibs 4
Jimmy Wardhaugh, pictured, scored twice and there was a brace for Willie Bauld. Alfie Conn scored the fifth

Maroon Memories: Terrible Trio top the Famous Five

Hearts 4
Cameroon midfielder Arnaud Djoum vies for the ball against Egypt's midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady. Picture: AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Africa Cup of Nations glory for Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

Hearts 11
Alexandros Tziolis is already a firm favourite among the Hearts support. Picture: SNS

Besotted Hearts fans create song for Alexandros Tziolis

Hearts 2
Carl McHugh was red carded for this challenge on Hearts' Don Cowie at Fir Park

Motherwell 0-3 Hearts: Tziolis and Goncalves strike for rampant Hearts

Hearts 71
Jamie Walker

Ian Cathro: Scotland call for Hearts’ Jamie Walker is inevitable

Hearts 8
Alexandros Tziolis is fluent in five languages

How Hearts plucked Alex Tziolis from a Greek tragedy

Hearts 6
Jimmy Wardhaugh, pictured, scored twice and there was a brace for Willie Bauld. Alfie Conn scored the fifth

Maroon Memories: Terrible Trio top the Famous Five

Hearts 4
Hearts' last away victory came against Motherwell in September. Pic: SNS

Motherwell v Hearts: Team news and match preview

Hearts 4

Hearts apologise to Rangers fans over ticket fiasco

Football 37

Thrashing Rangers perfect Hearts start for Tasos Avlonitis

Hearts 11

Hearts boss to repeat high pressing game at Motherwell

Hearts 30

Hearts’ Arnaud Djoum helps Cameroon reach AFCON final

Hearts 10
Jason Cummings stepped off the bench to haul Hibs level after Ayr had taken a shock early lead at Easter Road.

Hibs 1-1 Ayr United: Super sub Cummings rescues a vital point for Hibs

Hibs 61
Darren McGregor has warned against complacency

Darren McGregor: Hibs can’t afford any prima donnas

Hibs 9
Garry OConnor headed home the first goal

Hibee History: Season hat-trick against Rangers

Hibs 4
Darren McGregor gets a congratulatory hug from boss Neil Lennon after the victory over Falkirk

Neil Lennon’s touchline tirades keep Hibs players on toes

Hibs 3

Hibs v Ayr: Team news and match preview

Hibs 7

Hibs’ Paul Hanlon set for surgery to cure pelvic problem

Hibs 20

Chris Humphrey: Hearts can wait – points come first

Hibs 5

Hibs boss Neil Lennon wins manager of month award

Hibs 73
Lewis Allan

Gary Jardine delighted to finally get Hibs kid to Edinburgh City

Edinburgh City
Vittoria Group AFC knew a victory would provide precious points in Division 2

Amateurs: Vittoria Group serve victory on a plate

Lower Leagues
Jamie Devlin, right

East of Scotland: Lothian Thistle can’t afford any more slip-ups

Lower Leagues
Ross Allum celebrates scoring against East Stirlingshire on his Spartans debut

Edinburgh City to Spartans is not a step down – Ross Allum

Lower Leagues