Sport

Search
Sport

John Souttar backed to force his way into Scotland squad

Hearts
.

Hibs make plans to ensure fans aren’t locked out Easter Road

Hibs 1
Ally Mauchlen says there was a group of players at Tynecastle which he christened the Hearts Mafia

Ex-Jambo Ally Mauchlen: Only the Hearts fans didn’t like me

Hearts
David Gray celebrates scoring the winning goal against Rangers

David Gray’s Scottish Cup winner named ‘Moment of the Year’

Hibs

Hearts boss praises Jack Hamilton for seizing big chance

Hearts

Hibs Ladies try to focus on Forfar as Bayern tie looms

Hibs

Rory Currie scores hat-trick in Hearts U-20s win

Hearts

Solomons paid price for Edinburgh’s poor start to season

Edinburgh Rugby
CTA
Neal Eardley has signed with Hibs until January. Pic: Ian Rutherford

Right-back Neal Eardley signs short-term deal with Hibs

Hibs 6
Robbie Neilson says John Souttar, above, has improved since joining Hearts

John Souttar backed to force his way into Scotland squad

Hearts
.

Hibs make plans to ensure fans aren’t locked out Easter Road

Hibs 1
Neal Eardley has signed with Hibs until January. Pic: Ian Rutherford

Right-back Neal Eardley signs short-term deal with Hibs

Hibs 6
David Gray celebrates scoring the winning goal against Rangers

David Gray’s Scottish Cup winner named ‘Moment of the Year’

Hibs

Hearts boss praises Jack Hamilton for seizing big chance

Hearts
Ally Mauchlen says there was a group of players at Tynecastle which he christened the Hearts Mafia

Ex-Jambo Ally Mauchlen: Only the Hearts fans didn’t like me

Hearts

Hearts and Hibs players called into Scotland squad

Hibs 12

Hibs and Rangers cleared of wrongdoing after pitch invasion

Hibs 44

Hearts boss glad Sam Nicholson will be spared tough schedule

Hearts 7

Rory Currie scores hat-trick in Hearts U-20s win

Hearts

Edinburgh City deal gives Marc Laird chance to raise profile

Edinburgh City
Alan Solomons team had won just one of their four games this term. Duncan Hodge, below, has taken charge

Solomons paid price for Edinburgh’s poor start to season

Edinburgh Rugby
Damien Hoyland has pushed back any thoughts of playing for Scotland until Edinburgh are back on track. Pic: SNS

Damien Hoyland convinced Edinburgh will be sitting pretty soon

Edinburgh Rugby

Edinburgh stand-off Weir set to miss Autumn Tests after breaking jaw

Rugby union 6

Edinburgh lock Fraser McKenzie cited for dangerous play

Rugby union

St Andrews retain Varsity trophy against Edinburgh

Rugby union
Mark Crane offers Chris Wood some advice during a practice round at Hazeltine today with Rory McIlroy. Picture: Getty Images

Caddie Mark Crane hoping to help Europe bag win

Golf
Danny Willett was told about his brother's article during a practice round at Hazeltine today. Picture: Getty Images

Danny Willett ‘bitterly disappointed’ after brother blasts US golf fans

Golf
Grant Forrest

Grant Forrest set for pro debut in Dunhill Links

Golf
Ryan Moore was the final wild card pick of Davis Love

Lothians golfer Inglis recalls beating Ryder Cup star Moore

Golf
Stephen Gallacher helped Europe to Ryder Cup victory two years ago at Gleneagles. Pic: TSPL

Stephen Gallacher tells Ryder rookies to enjoy ‘longest week’

Golf
Danny Willett finished second in the Italian Open

Ryder Cup new boys hitting form at right time – Lawrie

Golf
Tiger Woods has vast Ryder Cup experience. Pic: PA

Tiger Woods tipped to have huge Ryder Cup impact on American team

Golf

Gallacher tips Torrance and Lawrie to have Ryder Cup impact

Golf 1

Gordon Hillson pips trio to pick up Bernard Gallacher Trophy

Golf

Gullane lift East Lothian Junior County Cup

Golf

Golf round-up: Kevin Murphy ahead in Lothians rankings

Golf
John Thain, above, will face Nathan Brough in a British title eliminator in Glasgow on Saturday

Thain has battled inner demons to set up biggest career test

Boxing
Boxer Lee Redpath had a pre-fight session with Sarah MacIntyre of his sponsor ABC Chiropractic, a Currie-based clinic which specialises in Advanced Biostructural Correction. Pic: Neil Hanna

Boxer Lee Redpath happy to put his record on the line

Boxing
John McCallum will fight in Edinburgh for the first time since 2012

John McCallum wins place on Josh Taylor title-fight bill

Boxing
Capitals Jared Staal slips the puck past Manchester's Mike Clemente for the first goal. Picture: Jan Orkisz/SMP

Jared Staal and Pavel Vorobyev help Caps keep up winning streak

Ice Hockey
SNL coach Martin Cingel will ice for Capitals in Fife tomorrow. Picture: Jan Orkisz/SMP

Edinburgh Capitals to keep key men fresh for Storm opener

Ice Hockey
.

Edinburgh Capitals boost quarter-final hopes with win at Braehead

Ice Hockey 1
Pavel Vorobyev scores the second of his goals. Pic: Ian Coyle

Capitals snap long losing streak with win over Clan

Capitals
Ryan Fisher goes down, bringing with him team-mate Sam Masters and Peterborughs Matthew Wethers with him. Picture: Ron MacNeill

Monarchs get their claws into half-hearted Panthers

Monarchs
Erik Riss, right, goes on the inside of Nico Covatti

Ipswich 58, Monarchs 32: Edinburgh have it all to do in Play-Off return

Monarchs
Max Clegg celebrates victory in the National League Riders Championship at Leicester

Max Clegg now the ace in the pack for Monarchs

Speedway
The jubilant Carlton squad celebrate their Grand Final victory with the trophy. Image courtesy of Cricket Scotland

Carlton skipper praises quiet destroyer Ahmad as Grand Final is won

Cricket
Carlton spinner Chayank Gosain, centre, has taken 27 wickets so far in this campaign

Carlton spinner Chayank Gosain all fired up for Grand Final

Cricket
A victorious Carlton team show off their CSL Eastern Premiership shield after being crowned champions

Carlton toast championship success with resounding win

Cricket
Former SMRH captain Brad Moses has returned to boost their title bid

‘Winner takes all’ as city rivals bid for championship

Cricket
.

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport:

Athletics
Picture; contributed

Thousands take part in Scottish half marathon in East Lothian

Athletics 2
Lyle continues to storm her way to success at the Rio Paralympics. Picture: onEdition

Dunbar’s Maria Lyle secures third medal at Rio Paralympics

News

Scots Olympic stars given a welcome home in Edinburgh

Edinburgh
Dan Wallace was speaking at an event for Capital charity Together in Sport Rwanda

Capital swimmer Dan Wallace makes Stirling switch

More Sport
Callum Skinner at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

Callum Skinner: I want to prove to people my asthma is real

Cycling 3