Edinburgh Capitals faces restructure as winding up order sparks fears

THE future of Edinburgh Capitals ice hockey club has been plunged into doubt after a petition was lodged for the business to be wound up.

A hearing took place yesterday to wind up Capitals Hockey Limited, whose director is Edinburgh Capitals owner Scott Neil, at The Royal Courts of Justice.

It comes after a petition was presented to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs in September.

Mr Neil told the Evening News that everything was “done through the proper channels” – but he said that details of the club’s future would not be revealed until next week.

A club statement read: “We are aware that reports relating to the Capitals legal structure.

“The club is preparing a full statement on changes being made and why and will release full details next week.

“We ask for your patience.We know fans need detail and it will be provided.”

The hearing comes after fellow director of Capitals Hockey Limited, Matthew Tailford, resigned on Tuesday.

The Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) understands the Capitals are undergoing a restructuring process within their business and says the EIHL Board expects an update at their next meeting on November 28. The Evening News understands staff have been told to continue as usual with the Capitals back in action this weekend.

Capitals currently sit bottom of the Elite Ice Hockey League with just two points from their opening 14 league matches. They face a double header this weekend visiting Manchester Storm on Saturday before welcoming Coventry Blaze to Murrayfield on Sunday.

The statement added “With no home game last weekend we’re looking forward to getting back in front of our fans at Murrayfield this Sunday. Please come and support your Edinburgh Capitals.”