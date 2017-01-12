Teenage boy in court over death of junior footballer, Shaun Woodburn

A TEENAGER has appeared in court charged over the death of a former junior footballer.

The 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is accused of murdering 30-year-old Shaun Woodburn on New Year’s Day.

The teenager appeared in private before Sheriff Pamela Bowman at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday and was remanded in custody.

Mr Woodburn died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after an alleged incident in Great Junction Street, Leith, in the early hours of January 1.

His family led tributes to a man they said was “loved by all”.

In a statement, Mr Woodburn’s family said: “Shaun was first and foremost a fantastic and loving dad, he was a great and caring son, brother, partner and friend.

“He was a hard-working young man, loved by all of his colleagues and had an honours degree in architectural engineering from Heriot Watt University.

“Shaun also had a passion for playing football and latterly with Bonnyrigg Rose only to give up to spend more time with his family.

“That was Shaun, a selfless, kind and loving young man who has had his life cut short in the most tragic of circumstances.”