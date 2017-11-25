Parents and pupils react to controversial city school merger

The council’s proposals have already prompted a flurry of debate on the Evening News’ Facebook page following their release yesterday afternoon.

Here is what some of you had to say...

Lee Picken: “This is an insane idea, the council have allowed every square inch of Currie, Balerno and Juniper Green to be developed, which has caused the overcrowding in schools.

Under the plans Currie Community High School would be amalgamated with Wester Hailes Education Centre to form a new South West Edinburgh High School. Picture: TSPL

“Now they’re going to rip the heart out of Currie by closing the school, selling it for yet more development and sending 3/4 of the kids to Balerno HS and the rest to some super-school that they’ll need to fight through ridiculous traffic to get to.”

Murray Waterston: “Fantastic news for the local community of both Currie and Wester Hailes, the kids education is what’s important and both schools are beyond repair so a new school with great facilities will make a massive difference.”

Gregor Armstrong: “Being a current pupil at Currie High, I fail to see how this idea will go ahead. I was totally shocked when we were made aware of the proposal. I don’t see how the council have the money to implement this after the delays in the construction of the new Bourghmuir.”

Lauren Whitelaw: “I am a former pupil there and I am not happy about this decision! Currie is one of the best schools out there and to merge it with the WHEC is just insane!

“It is such a good school as it is and I think the council are making a massive mistake. If there is going to be too many kids then just build a new school and keep it separate.”

Roley Walton: “Makes me very very sad!! I did hear that it was a possibility... Not happy!!”

Douglas James Horne: “As a former pupil at Currie High School this would be a horrendous idea! Do not touch our beloved school had so many good times there all my brothers went there too if you take that away I will be very upset.”

Chris Ryan: “Well that’s one way to crash the property prices in Juniper Green and Currie!”