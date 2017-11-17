Leith cyclists’ fury at blocked bike lanes

Leith cyclists have expressed their anger at the lack of enforcement for blocked cycle lanes.

Images have been circulating on social media showing blocked lanes on Leith Walk which cyclists claim is a regular occurrence in the area.

Many reacted to the image stating that a lack of enforcement on the use of lanes was creating a danger to cyclists in the Capital and could result in a serious accident.

One image showed a van, that appeared to be from a rental company, clearly blocking a bike lane.

Another showed a car parked in a way that blocked off the exit from a bike lane, effectively forcing cyclists to swerve out into the road.

Writing on Twitter, Stewart Bremner wrote: “Regulations mean nothing without enforcement and there is no enforcement on Leith Walk.”

Reacting one user wrote: “Even the painted “bicycle” road marking looks like it is in an unsafe area. - Note the flat- pressed tyres. Not enough allocated space for a decent round wheel. Who uses a bicycle like that anyway?”

Another stated that the lack of enforcement was typical of Leith Walk stating: “There’s hardly any enforcement in Leith. Doesn’t matter how high the fine if it’s not being enforced.”

Edinburgh City Council have been contacted for a statement.