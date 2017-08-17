Susan Boyle’s brother brings caberet venture to Musselburgh

SINGING sensation Susan Boyle’s brother is aiming to bring a spot of Las Vegas glamour to East Lothian in his latest venture.

Gerry Boyle has booked Musselburgh’s Brunton Theatre for an evening of cabaret entertainment next month.

It marks the realisation of a five-year dream for Gerry to launch a TV extravaganza after a previous aborted attempt to take over the old Odeon in Edinburgh’s Clerk Street.

“We’ve been working on the launch of a TV channel for a few years,” said executive producer Gerry, 63.

“Once upon a time, we tried to take over the Odeon and it would’ve been great if it happened but we got bogged down by repairs. This is not about the building, it’s about the TV channel.”

Gerry compared the For Your Pleasure night on September 30 to Benidorm-style dinner entertainment.

The evening has been put together by Gerry’s latest TV vehicle, Internet World Television, set up in November from an address in the Capital’s West End.

Gerry said the show will be recorded for broadcast online next year, with future East Lothian events in the pipeline, success permitting.

The website of Internet World Television boasts a stable of other shows – including Love Yacht, the Shopping Show and Socca Lotto, The Halftime Property Game.

Charlotte Dawson and Eliza Emery, daughters of comedy greats Les Dawson and Dick Emery, are lined up for sister show, The New Comedians.

Special guests for the September 30 show include the Louise Ferrier Dancers and Frank Sinatra impersonator Jack Valentine.

The bid to reopen the Clerk Street Odeon as a cabaret venue collapsed in late 2013 amid acrimony and debt claims.

Gerry’s other venture, Instant World Television, has failed to file accounts for nearly a year while Instant World Group was struck off last year.

“What we’re trying to do is very difficult,” said Gerry. “It’s one of those things that doesn’t just click into place. Admittedly, the mistake I made was to acquire a building and do it all from there and got bogged down in the problems of the building rather than the channel.”

And he called on East Lothian to support the Brunton venture or risk losing it.

“It’s up to them to give support from the East Lothian population. If there’s no appetite for it then we’ll go to London.

“The more people get behind it, the bigger the stars we’ll get up to East Lothian from the likes of Blackpool. People can sit at home watching the Brunton on their televisions.”

Maria Conte, events officer at the Brunton Theatre, said: “We’re delighted to have a show of this type at the Brunton and we hope it’s a success.”

For Your Pleasure tickets, priced £75, are available at www.iwtplay.net or the Brunton Theatre Box Office