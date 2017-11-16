27-year-old arrested after Tranent break ins

Police in East Lothian have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man hin connection with two housebreakings in the Tranent area.

The incidents happened in Kemp’s End and Lawson Way between Monday, November 13, and Wednesday, November 15.

The 27-year-old will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 16.

Inspector Andrew Harborow of Tranent Police Station said: “We understand how personal it is when the sanctity of your home is breached and tackling this type of criminality is a priority for officers in East Lothian.

“Thieves are opportunistic by nature. Ensuring that windows and doors are properly secured before leaving your property or at night can help safeguard your home, outbuildings and business premises.

“Local policing teams are happy to provide a range of crime prevention advice to the public via 101, or alternatively visit our website www.scotland.police.uk.”