300 queue outside as new Wilko store opens at Fort Kinnaird

Over 300 people queued from 6:30am to get the first glimpse at the new Wilko store in Edinburgh.

The store opened at Fort Kinnaird this morning with the first 100 customers received prizes including Wilko gift cards and a selection of copper kitchen appliances.

Those waiting enjoyed free hot chocolate with a ceremonial ribbon cutting led by a representative from the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland and Wilko Retail Director Anthony Houghton.

As part of the opening celebrations there will also be a festive day on Saturday 2 December with a brass band and a hot chocolate stall.

Wilko Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre Store Manager Charlotte Connell said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the local people, it’s been a very positive start to our residence here at the Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre and we can’t wait to welcome more customers to the new store.”

And the Evening News has obtained images from inside the store. Will you be visiting?