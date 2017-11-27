Bike vs Parkour race through Edinburgh video ‘goes viral’

A video shot in Edinburgh has gone viral, attracting more than 842,000 views on Facebook alone.

The video, shot in partnership with Visit Scotland, shows two bikers racing against two free runners, performing stunts along the way.

The film, which has also been viewed almost 200,000 times on Youtube, takes in some of the tourist hot spots in the Capital.

Starting off at the Castle, the video shows friends looking at a map of the city, trying to navigate tourists to the top of Arthur’s seat.

The cyclists point them down the Royal Mile while the free runners suggest the Grassmarket, leading to a race between the groups.

Posting on Facebook on Friday with the comment: “When you’re trying to be the first person in line on Black Friday! #scotlife” the video has been a hit with fans.

One user wrote: “This music is awesome. And the parkour was crazy! Also, amazing visuals and color grading. Nice work Team Supertramp!﻿”

Another commented on the city of Edinburgh writing: “Edinburgh is a city of magic, beauty and history”

A local reacted to the video on Youtube saying: “Being from Edinburgh this made no sense with the directions they were going, just teleporting around Edinburgh nowhere near Arthur’s seat﻿”

Either way, I think we can all agree, this is pretty cool!

Picture; screengrab devinsupertramp

You can watch the video attached to this article.