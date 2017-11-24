Black Friday sale offers Edinburgh - New York flights for £140

It is common for shoppers to not only look on the high street for Black Friday deals, but also, to try and arrange a trip away, taking advantage of sales.

And a budget airline are offering flights from Edinburgh to New York for just over £140.

Norweigan are offering discounted flights from Edinburgh to Scandinavia, Spain and the USA this winter for those looking to travel between December 4 2017 and March 18 2018.

In total there will be 30% off flights to Europe including flights to Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and Tenerife from the Scottish Capital.

There will be a further selection of bargain flights on Cyber Monday as well according to the airline.

Thomas Ramdahl, Chief Commercial Officer at Norwegian said: “We are delighted to make travel even more affordable with incredible savings to exciting destinations from Scotland during the cyber weekend.

“These fantastic offers will allow holidaymakers to take advantage of our low fares and fly in comfort on one of the youngest and greenest fleets in the industry”.