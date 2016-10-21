Edinburgh Military Tattoo donates £1 million to charity

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is to donate £1 million to charities across the world making it the largest donation in the history of the organisation.

90-year-old Helen Andrews of the Chelsea Pensioners meets with five-year-old Jesse NJie from the Imps Motorcycle Display Team

The £1 million donation, is double the grant that was awarded last year and takes the total released by the charity since it was founded in 1950 to over £9 million.

The Tattoo will contribute £500,000 to eleven UK-based Services and Arts beneficiaries, with £500,000 also donated to seven charitable causes in Australia and New Zealand.

The donations will assist a broad scale of organisations, supporting veterans and personnel across the Armed Services. A number of Arts organisations including the Edinburgh International Festival and the Lyceum Theatre have also benefited from Tattoo donations. The success of events in Edinburgh, New Zealand and Australia, combined with an increase in annual turnover helped increase the amount donated.

Brigadier David Allfrey, Chief Executive and Producer of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “We are delighted that our international audience continue to enjoy the Show both at home in Edinburgh and abroad.

“We strive each year to remain properly authentic, true to the values and standards of our individual and collective heritage and culture, while also looking to innovate in the production and in how we operate as a business and as a charity.

“Although we have made sizeable and sustained charitable donations over many years, most people do not appreciate this important part of our business; it is one of our principal ‘reasons for being’.

“The aim each year is to deliver the best Tattoo that we can and, if we can make a surplus, it is a huge privilege to be able to support those serving and retired of the Armed Forces and the Arts.

“Being able to contribute to the welfare of the men and women of our Armed Forces is incredibly important to us.

He added: “Recent audience broadcast figures indicate the Edinburgh Tattoo was viewed by 194 million people at its peak, cementing its position and reach as a global events brand which is delivering exceptional results through music and pageantry to bring people together to celebrate their individual identities and differences.”

Lord Thurso, VisitScotland Chairman, added: “We are incredibly lucky to have The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland; every year it impresses us by bringing together people from all over the world, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents and traditions on one of Scotland’s best loved stages.

“It’s a great feat for the Tattoo to now show its gratitude by offering some truly worthwhile charities this return and I am certain each individual who benefits will be extremely thankful.”