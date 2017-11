Have your say

A safety inspection of the track at Edinburgh Park has delayed services to and from the Capital.

Services will be delayed, cancelled or revised as a result of the inspection.

Services between Edinburgh - Dunblane, Queen Street via Falkirk High, Helensburgh Central via Airdrie & Milngavie via Airdrie will be delayed.

Passengers have been urged to plan ahead and check timetables for service updates.