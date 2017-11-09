Extra train carriages with rush expected for Murrayfield rugby Tests

Rugby fans have been warned to expect delays while travelling to Scotland’s Autumn Test home games at the BT Murrayfield Stadium this month.

Scotrail will add extra carriages to trains where possible for the series of matches starting with Scotland against Samoa this Saturday, with kick off from 2.30pm.

Tests against New Zealand on November 18 and Australia on November 25 will follow.

The ScotRail Alliance has warned that trains to and from Edinburgh will be extremely busy.

Supporters heading to the games have been told to allow extra time for travel. Queuing systems will be operating at Haymarket after the final whistle.

Extra ScotRail staff will be put on to deal with the crush.

ScotRail Alliance head of customer experience Graham Heald said: “The Autumn Tests are a big draw. We’ve done everything we can to boost the number of seats on key routes into the capital and will be using all available trains on match days.

“Please allow extra time for travel, and buy your ticket in advance to save you time and minimise the need to queue.”