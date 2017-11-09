Woman seriously injured in Gorgie hit-and-run

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Gorgie.

The incident happened on Gorgie Road about 9.20am last Friday.

A woman had just got off a bus opposite Costa Coffee and was crossing the road when she was hit by a car, suffering serious foot injuries.

The man behind the wheel pulled over, but then drove off before police arrived.

PC Stewart Sinclair said: “The driver of the car knows he was involved in the collision, but failed to provide any details to the woman or wait for police to attend and speak with them.

“As such we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry and would ask members of the public who believe they can assist us to contact us immediately.

“At this time we don’t have a description of the vehicle involved and so anyone who witnessed what happened and can provide us with these details should also get in touch.”

Those with information are urged to contact the Road Policing Unit on 101.