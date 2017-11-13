Greggs to release Christmas advent calendar

GREGGS the bakers have announced they are to release their very own Christmas advent calendar featuring Greggs-themed pictures behind each door - including a sausage roll in a manger.

Food-on-the-go retailer Greggs are set to release a treat-filled limited-edition advent calendar, billed as ‘the ultimate Christmas gift for every Greggs fan’.

Picture: Contributed

Each door reveals a tear-off token that can be taken into Greggs’ shops and exchanged for a different treat every day from its Christmas and wider menu, including the Festive Bake, flavoured lattes, sweet mince pie and a sausage roll.

On Christmas Eve, a £5 gift card sits behind door 24 – but for some lucky customers they will find a surprise £25 gift card.

Priced at £24, a limited number of the calendars will go on sale in selected Greggs’ shops across the UK from 20 November.

The cover image features a Festive Bake in a cheery Santa Claus themed bag bearing the festive greeting ‘Merry Greggsmas.’

Picture: Contributed

Each door reveals a festive scene with a uniquely Greggs twist, such as kissing a Festive Bake under the mistletoe, a Christmas tree adorned with mini gingerbread tree biscuits and shepherds paying a nativity homage to a sausage roll in a manger.

A Greggs spokesperson said; “Novelty advent calendars have been around for years, so we thought it was time to take the concept up a notch. Fans won’t be disappointed by what’s behind the doors - there’s a delicious Greggs gift to enjoy every day of the December advent season, from sausage rolls to Christmas sandwiches and of course our infamous Festive Bake. It’s the perfect Christmas gift for every Greggs fan.”

Greggs advent calendars can be obtained at the Edinburgh Shandwick Place branch and a number of others up and down the UK.

Picture: Contributed