Gritting team ‘working through the night’ as winter weather approaches

Edinburgh city council will have their entire gritting team out in force tonight in a bid to tackle the winter weather and freezing conditions that are predicted in the coming days.

As part of the bid to tackle the extreme conditions, twenty four/seven stand-by arrangements for treating roads, pavements and cycle routes have already been established.

Thousands of tonnes of salt have also been stored in preparation of the cold weather, however, tonight is the first time this year that a full team is poised to work through the night.

Councillor Lesley Hinds, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “We keep a constant eye on the weather thanks to the detailed forecasts we receive from the Met Office, and our gritting teams are ready to respond to severe weather so that we can keep the city moving.

“The winter weather pages on our website contain a lot of useful information and tips for people to help keep themselves and their homes safe when bad weather strikes. You can find out more at www.edinburgh.gov.uk/winterweather.”