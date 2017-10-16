Host of new stores and gym to open in Fort Kinnaird

Have your say

A number of new stores are to open in Fort Kinnaird in a move that will create more than 100 new jobs.

The retail and leisure destination is set to welcome a range of new stores, as well as a gym.

A Pure Gym will also open at the site.

Pure Gym is set to open a 20,000 sq fitness suite in summer 2018, making it the first gym that will open at Fort Kinnaird.

As well as the new gym, Office, Schuh and Schuh Kids, Wilko and Tapi Carpets are all set to open at the store.

While a number of new stores open in the retail area, familiar faces will also be changing.

Starbucks is set to unveil a new format café in a bespoke unit next month.

JD Sports is also to double in size and Currys PC World is upsizing to becoming the region’s flagship store with almost 40,000 sq ft of space.

As part of the move, both Card Factory and O2 will be relocating.

The stores coming to the centre join a long list of new stores that have recently opened in the complex.

An Oak Furniture Land and a new Waterstones café store recently opened in the centre.

Liam Smith, Centre Director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured these big brand names for our customers at Fort Kinnaird.

“Fort Kinnaird used to be known simply as a ‘shopping park’ but that has changed so much in the past couple of years with the introduction of our cinema, restaurants and the experience our fantastic range of stores is offering.

Adding a gym to the mix really cements our position as a leading leisure destination for Edinburgh.

“We are confident the gym and new stores are going to prove very popular with our customers.”

Fort Kinnaird is ranked first in its category by Trevor Wood Associates (Going Shopping 2017) and second in its category in Scotland according to CACI.