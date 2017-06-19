Lothian bus driver rescues hedgehog from middle of the road

A HEART-warming picture shows the driver of a 13-tonne double decker bus rescuing a hedgehog from the middle of the road.

The Lothian Buses driver left his cab during a journey from Edinburgh to Penicuik, Midlothian, last night (SUN) to help the little mammal safely negotiate the busy road.

After parking up his bus, the driver went to the aid of the hedgehog, bending down and scooping it up to safety at the side of the road.

Passengers and social media users have been quick to praise the caring driver for his actions during the stop which was made in Roslin, Midlothian.

Laura Wallace, who was on the bus when the driver got out, shared a photo of the hedgehog rescue on Facebook with the caption: “Lovely moment one of your drivers stopped to help a hedgehog cross the road in Roslin last night.

“Very friendly, polite bus driver too, saying hello, thank you and asking how my day was when I got off at my stop.”

The photo, taken from the top deck of the bus, shows the driver hunched down as he picks the hedgehog up in what appears to be a piece of paper to help it across the road.

Lothian Buses replied: “Thanks for sending us this Laura. We have passed on your comments.

Emma Coenen commented: “How incredibly sweet and kind. Lothian Buses I think you should name this man. Not many people care enough about animals to make such an effort. Lovely.”

Cheryl Marie Little wrote: “Good man.”

Terry Murie commented: “Good man, well done.”

Whilst Liz Gay added: “Well done for being kind and helpful.”

It’s not the first time a Lothian Buses driver has been praised for his thoughfulness.

Earlier this year, one of their drivers stopped his bus before getting out of his cab to tie the shoelaces of an elderly man he had spotted walking nearby.

The kind driver was pictured bending down in front of the man to tie his laces as he was worried he might trip and fall over.

Whilst last year, a Lothian Buses driver saved the day when he found a clown costume on his bus before reuniting it with its owner, who was on their way to perform at the Edinburgh Sick Kids hospital.