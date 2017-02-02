Man named following fatal crash in Dalmeny

The family of a man who died following a road traffic collision on an unclassified road between the B800 and Standingstane Road near to Dalmeny on Monday January 30 have issued a photograph.

Sixty-year-old Alan McBain was a pedestrian and died after a collision with a blue mini.

His 58-year-old wife was seriously injured in the collision. She remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Alan’s family have asked for privacy to be allowed to grieve, begin to come to terms with their loss and support Alan’s wife Dawn in hospital.

Constable Denise Humphrey said: “Our sincere condolences go to Alan’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information that can assist us with our investigation.