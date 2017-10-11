Map: Drivers face diversions on Comiston Road

Have your say

EDINBURGH commuters face two weeks of disruption as major roadworks get underway in Morningside.

Starting from today, the Morningside stretch of Comiston Road will be partially closed for resurfacing. The works are expected to take two weeks.

Comiston Road will be open to citybound traffic only, with southbound traffic diverted to Braid Road and other local arteries.

A number of local bus services will be affected by the works which will mean the temporary closure of all bus stops along Comiston Road both southbound and northbound.

Full details of the diversions are available on the Lothian Buses website.