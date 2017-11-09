Masked youths lure pizza drivers to delivery ambush at knifepoint

DELIVERY drivers in the capital are being warned to be on their guard against bogus callouts after a driver was robbed of his food order at knifepoint by a gang of masked youths as he was lured to an address in the west of the city - less than 24 hours after a similar incident involving another driver.

The gang - who were all wearing balaclavas or ski masks - grabbed his delivery bag, before one produced a knife as the driver attempted to fend them off.

Two pizza delivery drivers ave been targeted in attacks carried out in the Capital at knifepoint.

The youths then ran off with the pizzas towards Alexander Drive.

It followed another robbery the previous evening as a 50-year-old Domino’s driver was accosted by four youths who demanded he hand over a large order on Westfield Avenue - less than five minutes walk from the scene of the first attack - at 8.20pm on Tuesday.

The driver complied before the gang sprinted away down Westfield Road towards the Wickes store.

Police have since urged delivery drivers to be mindful of suspicious orders in the area and called on any members of the public to come forward with information regarding the incident.

The first suspect is described as black, around 17-years-old with a slim build and around 5”7 in height.

The other three youths are all described as being around 17-years-old, between 5”7 and 5”8 in height and wearing fully dark attire including ski masks and balaclavas at the time of the attack.

Detective Constable Joyce Gunderson from Corstorphine CID said: “While neither driver was injured during these robberies, both were left alarmed after being confronted and threatened by the youths involved and we are currently looking to establish if both incidents are linked.”

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the Westfield area on the evenings of Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th November is asked to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone who can help us identify the suspects, or who has any other information that can assist with our inquiries should also come forward.”

A spokesman for Domino’s said they would not comment on an “ongoing police investigation”.

Pizza Hut did respond when asked for comment.