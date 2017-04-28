On this day in 1998: The birth of the Ocean Terminal

Ocean Terminal is one of the most popular areas in Edinburgh and has contributed massively to the redevelopment of Leith and the commercial side of the Capital.

The surrounding area has changed beyond recognition in recent times, however, it was on this day in 1998 that the redevelopment of the old docks took a major step forward.

It’s hard to picture what Ocean Terminal looked like before the redevelopment however, on this day in 1998, a multi-million pound development project was given the go-ahead.

A £62 million redevelopment, the North Edinburgh Waterfront development, was secured.

The project gave birth to the Ocean Terminal area and the shopping centre now placed there.

The old gasworks, which covered around 70 acres to Granton had been sold to the City Council for £3 million and BG property Division were to share the cost of the clean up along with enterprise groups.

Following the clear up of the surrounding dock lands, which included the old Henry Robb shipyard, proposals were given the go ahead for the Ocean Terminal shopping centre and a host of other buildings that currently remain in the area.

The anniversary of the £62 million development marks a significant step in the redevelopment of Leith.

