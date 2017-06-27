Significant delays across city due to poor weather conditions

Drivers across the Capital are being urged to take extra care on the roads this morning as a result of heavy rain and reduced visibility.

There are significant delays in South Edinburgh on approaches to Sheriffhall, Burdiehouse Road to Kaimes and the A702 at Hillend with Lasswade Road and Gilmerton Road also being congested.

Due to reduced visibility and poor conditions. There is also significant queuing at Sheriffhall.

A1 North is experiencing delays with Queensferry Road also moving slowly.

There is also a delay at Brunstfield Terrace as a result of temporary lights due to ongoing BT work.

Drivers have also reported heavy traffic and delays citybound Dundee Street and West Approach Road

Substantial surface water is leading to some congestion on the motorways.

Drivers are being encouraged to take care when travelling in heavy rain and leave in extra time if possible.

Conditions are expected to improve in the afternoon with lighter cloud for the evening commute.