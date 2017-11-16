Valium stash found as trio charged over Edinburgh garage raid

Have your say

A large dose of Valium has been found after three people were charged for allegedly stealing from an Edinburgh garage.

Two men aged 21 and 43 along with a 27-year-old woman were charged following the theft in the Forrester Park area.

The incident happened about 3.20pm on Wednesday.

Valium, which is typically used to treat anxiety disorders and alcohol withdrawal symptoms, was recovered along with a small amount of cannabis and a four-figure-sum of cash.

The trio was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Inspector Jonny Elliot, from Corstorphine Police Station, said: “Tackling theft and the supply of drugs in our communities is a key priority for Police Scotland.

“The toll of illegal substances on our society is incalculable. We continue to hold those undertaking drug activity to account and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with any information about drug activity is urged to report it by calling 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.