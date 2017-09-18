Western General bus crash driver suffering from shock

A bus driver whose vehicle smashed into an overhead walkway at the Western General Hospital was unhurt but is suffering from shock, it has been confirmed.

It comes after eight people were injured when a service 113 crashed into the structure shortly before 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

8 people were injured following the incident. Picture; Ian Georgeson

East Coast Buses previously said they would co-operate with the police, in addition to carrying out their own investigation.

It is understood the driver is currently off duty while he recovers and pending the outcome of the investigation.

Pictures taken in the aftermath of the accident show the roof of the bus almost entirely ripped off, with pieces of glass scattered across the road.

Picture; Ian Georgeson

Gilmerton resident Colin Main, who was a passenger on the bus, recalled hearing a loud bang at the moment of impact.

He said: “At first I thought it was a bomb because I thought it was a big explosion but when I got off the bus I realised he had hit the bridge.

“As soon as I got off the bus I was in shock, my hands were numb.”

Emergency services rushed to attend the scene, with eight casualties transferred to the care of paramedics.

It is understood none of their injuries were life-threatening.