Boxer Josh Taylor set to defend title at Meadowbank

Josh Taylor is set to make the first defence of his Commonwealth super lightweight title at Meadowbank next month.

The Evening News has learned Cyclone Promotions – Taylor’s management team – have reserved the 2500-capacity Capital venue for Friday, March 24. The 26-year-old won his first professional belt at Meadowbank with a fifth-round stoppage of Derby’s Dave Ryan in October, a fight broadcast live on Channel 5. Next month’s bout will be the third time the Prestonpans star has boxed at Meadowbank as a paid fighter having fought Hungarian Adam Mate in October 2015.

Although an opponent is yet to be confirmed, it is likely to be another step up from Mexican boxer Alfonso Olvera, whom Taylor beat on points at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas last Saturday.

It is also expected that Craigmillar super lightweight Jason Easton will defend his Celtic title the same evening. Easton, 25, stopped Welshman Rhys Saunders in the second round with an astute display on the Cyclone bill last October.

Promoter and former WBA featherweight champion Barry McGuigan has also publicly spoken of his desire to showcase Taylor at alternative venues throughout Scotland.