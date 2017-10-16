Craig Levein hopes to avoid central midfield crisis at Hearts

Craig Levein is hoping for some positive news on the injury front this week after Hearts were forced to finish Saturday’s 2-1 victory away to Ross County without six central midfielders.

Arnaud Djoum, Ross Callachan and Malaury Martin all missed the trip to Dingwall, while Don Cowie and Harry Cochrane had to go off at half-time due to calf and foot problems respectively. Conor Randall, who started the match at right-back and then moved into central midfield in the second half, was sent off for a second bookable offence and is now suspended for Saturday’s clash with St Johnstone at Murrayfield.

Hearts ended the game at County with Prince Buaben and Jamie Walker, the match-winning goal-scorer, anchoring central midfield. Along with Randall, Djoum, who has been sidelined for the past month with medial ligament damage, is certain to miss this weekend’s match against Saints. Levein, pictured, is optimistic that Callachan, who missed out with a minor calf injury, will return to contention, but it remains to be seen if Cochrane, Cowie and Martin, who had been earmarked for a place on the bench in the Highlands, will be involved.

“Malaury picked up an injury in training on Friday, so we had him, Ross and Arnaud out, and then we lost Harry, Don and Conor, which made it quite difficult for us,” Levein told the Evening News.

The manager rued the half-time loss of Cowie and Cochrane, who were both prominent in Hearts’ strong start in Dingwall. Cowie felt calf tightness, while Cochrane, the 16-year-old who made his debut against Dundee a fortnight earlier, suffered a nasty gash to his foot after being caught by Craig Curran just before the break.

“Harry got a stud right through his boot,” Levein said of an incident that left the teenager’s sock drenched in blood. “We’re hoping it’s not too serious and it’s just superficial. He’s got stitches and all the rest of it.

“I thought he was fantastic in the first half. For a 16-year-old kid to play in central midfield in a Scottish Premiership game away from home, it’s not an easy thing to do, because that’s the battle ground, that’s where all the competitions take place. He showed in glimpses that he’s going to be a fantastic player in the years to come. He was really good.

“Don’s calves felt a bit tight. I knew about the Harry situation before half-time because I could see the incident but I didn’t know Don was struggling until half-time. It’s a shame for him because he missed the last game at Dundee as well. He’s got a lot of experience and he called it right in coming off just before there was a major problem. I thought he was playing really well.”

Randall, who had been booked in the first half, was shown his second yellow card for a foul on Jim O’Brien in the 64th minute. Levein said he didn’t see the incident in real time and was in no mood to admonish referee Willie Collum, who incurred the wrath of the 1400-strong travelling support on a day when he cautioned another four Hearts players.

“Years ago I would jump on the bandwagon and have a go at the referee, even if I hadn’t seen it,” said Levein. “I haven’t seen it but Willie’s an experienced referee, so I’ll just wait and see what it looks like on TV.”