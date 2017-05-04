Dundee United move to sign Hearts winger Billy King

Dundee United are in talks with Hearts to sign winger Billy King on a free transfer.

The Tannadice club moved quickly after the Evening News revealed earlier this week that King is surplus to requirements at Tynecastle.

Currently on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle until the end of the month, the 22-year-old has been told he can find a new club this summer.

Hearts will waive their right to a development fee and United are now clear favourites to sign King for next season. Manager Ray McKinnon believes the player can enhance his squad whether they gain Premiership promotion or remain in the Championship.

Hearts intend to rebuild their squad over the summer and King, a graduate of the Riccarton youth academy, has accepted he must start afresh after spending time on loan at Inverness and Rangers in the last 18 months.