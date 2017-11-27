Revealed: What Hibs and Hearts pay in wages and salaries

A new report has outlined what Hibs and Hearts reportedly pay their players on a weekly and annual basis.

The study, carried out by Sporting Intelligence as part of the wider Global Sports Salaries Survey, confirms the size of the financial gulf between Celtic and the rest of the Scottish Premiership teams, with the Parkhead side paying a total annual salary of £735,040 to their players, and an average weekly wage of £14,135.

In the Capital, the Jam Tarts reportedly pay an average weekly wage of £1,837, and a total annual salary of £95,914.

Rivals Hibs, meanwhile, pay out £87,100 in total salaries each year with an average weekly pay packet of £1,675.

Those figures place Hearts in fourth and Hibs in fifth in the Scottish Premiership ‘wages’ table.

In the list of the world’s best-paid sports teams, which is topped by NBA team Oaklahoma City Thunder, Hearts place 316th while Hibs are two places back in 318th.

Celtic don’t even make the top 200, finishing in 203rd, while Rangers are in 256th and Aberdeen in 313th.

Elsewhere in the Scottish top flight, Celtic’s nearest rivals in financial terms, Rangers, pay a total annual salary of £329,600 with Ibrox players taking home an average wage of £6,338.

Aberdeen, who finished as runners-up to Celtic in all three domestic competitions last season, pay out £136,382 in total annual salary with an average weekly pay packet of £2,623 – almost five and a half times lower than Celtic and two and a half times lower than Rangers.

Hamilton pay the lowest average weekly wage – £798 – giving them a total annual salary payout of just £41,488.

The figures also show that Celtic’s outlay is nearly as much as the total of all the other Scottish Premiership clubs combined.

Despite that, the Scottish Premiership places 16th out of 18 in terms of overall average salaries, above only the Canadian Football League and the Women’s NBA.