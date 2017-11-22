Hibs boss: Full week’s training will get us back on track

Neil Lennon believes a full week’s training at Hibs’ East Mains base will get the Easter Road side back on track following their surprise defeat by St Johnstone which ended a run of four successive Premiership victories.

While happy that the international break allowed an ever-growing injury list to ease a little, the Hibs boss admitted it had also checked the momentum his players had been building.

Describing the build-up to the visit of the Perth outfit as “fragmented” with some players being away, others being rested and some out injured, Lennon conceded there had been a flatness in their play against Saints and was adamant that, having hauled themselves level through Anthony Stokes’ last-minute penalty, they shouldn’t have been so naive to concede a second goal with only seconds remaining on the clock.

“You could tell the break had not helped us in terms of momentum,” Lennon insisted. “But we need to get back at it, to get back on the training ground, to work hard and get back to the levels we have shown for the majority of the season. We showed a lot of character to get back into the game and to get the goal in the last minute. It would have been a decent point and we should have taken it but I was disappointed with the naivety at the end.”

In terms of league position. the defeat didn’t do any harm, Hibs remaining in third place as Aberdeen above them and Rangers immediately below also lost.

The Capital side play a Hamilton outfit this weekend, fresh from a shock win at Ibrox.

Lennon is on record as not being a fan of artificial pitches such as the one at the SuperSeal Stadium but, as he pointed out, Hibs are unbeaten so far away from home this season having won four and drawn three of their matches on the road. He said: “We’ve played well away from home. Hamilton had a good result and we know we will have to play well. But we’ll get the group together – we’ve not had that for a couple of weeks – and we will be better going forward, no question about that.”