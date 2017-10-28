Neil Lennon: I’ll be speaking to Hibs players about Twitter

Neil Lennon has revealed he will be re-emphasising the dangers of social media to his Easter Road squad after a tweet from Marvin Bartley provoked Hearts boss Craig Levein into claiming players should be “brave enough” to say what they want to say face-to-face.

In the wake of Hibs’ derby win, midfielder Bartley posted: “Who is this Ross they talk of, I’m guessing he was injured today?!@DMcGeouch@jmcginn7 you seen him my little puppies?#WeRunThisCity”

It is understood Bartley’s comment was directed at Hearts fans who had predicted what Jambos player Ross Callachan would do to him during the match rather than at the individual himself.

But regardless, Lennon admitted that while he was no fan of Twitter, he wasn’t happy about what had happened. He said: “I spoke to the boys and I’ll be speaking to them again. It’s unnecessary, whether it be banter or I don’t know if things were going on before or during the game. I don’t really advocate that sort of stuff.”