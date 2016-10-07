City striker Ouzy See would swap plaudits for first victory

It’s been a good week for Ouzy See. A brace in last weekend’s 3-3 home draw with Arbroath earned him a place in the SPFL Team of the Week.

The only thing missing for the Edinburgh City striker, still, is a first League Two win of the season.

The former Tynecastle and Selkirk man was in illustrious company amongst the weekend’s best performers. Hearts’ internationalists Jack Hamilton and Faycal Rherras, along with former Scotland captain Scott Brown joined See in the league body’s selection, as did Nico Kranjcar and in-form Aberdeen midfielder James Maddison.

“It was a surprise to me to be honest as I thought I’d played better in previous weeks,” he said of this week’s accolade. “Obviously I got the goals last week which were massive. I’ve just been so buzzing since I found out about it on Tuesday.”

While Hamilton and Rherras will this week turn their attentions to international concerns with Scotland and Morocco respectively, See’s focus will remain closer to home as he hopes to fire City to that thus far elusive first victory against Elgin at Meadowbank. It’s something he feels probably should have happened already. “I think we’ve been unlucky,” said City’s top scorer. “We’ve been scoring goals, but we’ve been conceding really crap goals from set pieces etc. On another day I think we’d have already have much more points than we have just now.”

Chance creation hasn’t been an issue for Gary Jardine’s side. Craig Beattie’s awareness and intelligence have been a big creative influence. Now backed up by recent arrival from Yeovil, Marc Laird, City are a dangerous attacking proposition, with See reaping the rewards last Saturday. “They’re players with unbelievable class about them,” he said of his team-mates. “Just watching them you can tell they’ve played at higher level – they’ve got such good skills and it’s good to be learning from them.

“They’ll talk you through the game for the whole 90 minutes so they’re always on top of you making sure you’re doing the right things. For example Beats is telling me when to go or when to drop off before something’s even happened. He’ll tell me to gamble on their goalkeeper’s kicks so if we win it, I’m already alert to where the ball’s going to go so I can get played in.”

It was a less subtle approach to the opposition’s goalkeeper that brought See his controversial first and City’s second goal last weekend. He appeared to catch Arbroath’s Robbie Mutch with a flailing arm when jumping for a cross, before smashing in an equaliser.

There was clearly no intent on See’s part, but Mutch required immediate and lengthy treatment before being taken to hospital as a precaution. “I don’t really know if it was a foul or not,” he said. “Normally people say goalkeepers get overprotected but I think the ref was brave. I never intentionally went to hurt anyone, I just went up for the header and then I realised once I’d gone away celebrating that the goalkeeper had stayed down. It happened so fast that I just thought it was a coming together after we both went for the ball.

“I didn’t even have a clue that I’d caught him with my elbow, it was just unfortunate that I did catch him. I’m just thankful that he’s okay now. At the end of the day, I’m a striker and I’m there to score goals so I had to do what I had to do.”

Elgin’s visit to Meadowbank tomorrow is part of a run of home games and another chance to put much-needed points on the board. That’ll be easier said that done however, with Elgin so far the only team to have really turned City over following a 3-0 win at Boroughbriggs.

“It’s Elgin on Saturday and Clyde the Saturday afterwards at home so it’s an opportunity to get the home games in and get the points in. Hopefully this is the week we get the win,” See said. “They beat us by three goals last time but we were missing a couple of players that day. I was injured as well so it’s my first chance to play against them so hopefully I can get a couple of goals. I can’t seem them beating us by three goals again with the way we’ve been playing and the improvements we’ve made since then.”