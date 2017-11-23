Top scorer Marek Tvrdon leaves Edinburgh Capitals

Edinburgh Capitals have lost the services of top scorer Marek Tvrdon after he asked to be released from his season-long contract to attend to a family illness.

The 24-year old Slovakian, who has scored 11 goals in 19 games for Edinburgh, flew home yesterday and becomes the fifth summer signing to leave the club in what has been an horrendous season for the Murrayfield men.

A club spokesperson said: “We were already in the market for players, and will cast a wide net to look for a replacement.

“We are also in the process of reaching out to some familiar faces, to see if we can work out a return to the club for some of our former players.”

The timing of the departure is another bitter blow to Edinburgh, who snapped a 13-game losing streak with a win last time out at home against Coventry Blaze, and would have been looking to build on that result this weekend away to Braehead Clan on Saturday, before facing Dundee Stars at home on Sunday.

Tvrdon’s release is unrelated to last week’s announcement of a corporate restructure within the club, details of which won’t be announced until the process is complete.