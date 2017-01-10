Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Netball, sailing, golf

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes details of a BounceBack to Netball initiative at the Crags sports centre this Friday, Port Edgar sailing, Haddington and Duddingston golf, Stewart Investors reach Business Fives football final, plum coaching job for Musselburgh rugby star, Christmas badminton from Meadowbank, rising athletics ace Rebecca has stunning festive record and boost for Royal High/RHC Cougars rugby.

To feature in the Community Sport section, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.