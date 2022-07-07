Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

In a partnership between Wild in Art and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), 42 extravagant giraffes have brought colour to some of the city’s most iconic locations to celebrate Edinburgh’s heritage and cultural diversity.

The unique art trail will run until August 29 before culminating in a farewell weekend at Edinburgh Zoo in September.

The sculptures will then be auctioned to raise vital funds for RZSS after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closures of Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park for five months, costing the charity over £1.5 million.

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said: “Giraffe About Town will help local people and tourists fall in love with Scotland’s capital all over again by encouraging them to get out about town and explore these beautiful sculptures, while at the same time supporting the recovery of our wildlife conservation charity.”

Mr Field added: “The trail is one way we can say thank you and bring a feel-good factor back to Edinburgh with something truly special.”

Double Deco is inspired by the artist's favourite art period, Art Deco.

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today, we feature Double Deco, which is sponsored by Fujitsu and can be found at Ocean Terminal.

This elegant giraffe is inspired by artist Mik Richardson’s favourite art period, Art Deco. The early 20th century movement is known for its exquisite craftsmanship and has gone down in history for representing glamour and exuberance.

Double Deco incorporates many features that can still be seen today from historic pieces from the movement, as well as some of the other classic Art Deco designs.

Norfolk-based artist, Mik Richardson was inspired by Art Deco to create his beautiful giraffe sculpture

Standing at eight feet tall, fans of the art period who visit Ocean Terminal are sure to get double the Deco.

Norfolk-based artist, Mik Richardson has run his own art business since leaving the RAF in 2006. In the past he has produced over 400 murals and has painted 91 Wild in Art sculptures to date.