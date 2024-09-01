Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered at the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival which is on 27-28th September, presents the "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered" panel, featuring debut authors Nadia El-Fassi and Lucy Jane Wood. Chaired by Ann Landmann, this enchanting discussion will delve into the magic and love found in cosy fantasy novels.

With themes of self-love, friendship, found family, and a touch of romance, El-Fassi and Wood’s novels, Best Hex Ever and Rewitched, are perfect reads for the autumn season.

Meet the Panelists

Nadia El-Fassi: A half-Moroccan, half-Australian author, Nadia El-Fassi captivates readers with her unique blend of spicy romance and fantasy. Residing in London with her husband and their perfectly round cat, Nadia has a passion for iced coffee, period dramas, and horror movies. Her debut novel, Best Hex Ever, is a spellbinding story that combines magic and romance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadia El-Fassi

About Best Hex Ever:Best Hex Ever introduces readers to Dina Whitlock, a skilled kitchen witch who infuses her London café’s pastries with magic. However, a hex complicates her love life by cursing anyone who falls for her with bad luck. When Scott Mason, a world-traveling curator returning to London, becomes enchanted by Dina, he must navigate a weekend of magical events and a growing connection with the charming witch. With a wedding approaching and the hex looming, Dina must find a way to break the curse before it affects both their hearts. This cosy fantasy is perfect for fans of Talia Hibbert and The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches.

Lucy Jane Wood: An online content creator and avid reader from the Wirral, Lucy Jane Wood now resides in London. With a giant coffee in hand and her cat by her side, Lucy seeks out all things cosy. Her debut novel, Rewitched, captures the enchanting journey of rediscovering magic.

About Rewitched: Rewitched follows Belladonna Blackthorn, a witch who has lost touch with her magical spark. While balancing her work at Lunar Books and dealing with a toxic boss, Belle receives a summons from her coven for a trial that could strip her of her powers. With the month of October to prove her worth, Belle must rely on the support of her friends, an unexpected mentor, and a dedicated watchman. With themes of found family and self-love, this charming novel offers a slow-burn romance and an inspiring message of resilience and rediscovery.

Join the Conversation

Moderated by Ann Landmann, this panel promises a delightful exploration of the magical and heartwarming world of cosy fantasy. Attendees will gain insight into the creation of these enchanting stories and discover the power of magic, love, and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t miss the opportunity to be spellbound by these debut authors and their captivating tales. For more information about the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival and to reserve your spot, visit https://www.edwomensficfest.co.uk/

Festival Dates: 27th-28th September 2024

Location: Morningside United Church, Edinburgh.